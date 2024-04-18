The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
FARMERS PROTEST: Norwegian tractor convoy
Farmers are now protesting for fairer wages. No farmers = No food.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
0:13
HUGE: Protest against WHO pandemic treaty in Japan
Tens of thousands turned out to say NO to the World Health Organization in massive protest.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
4
HUGE: I met the German farmers protesting climate agenda
Watch my video report on the ground from the German farmers protest.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
1:10
6
WHAT? - New EU rule BANNING garden bonfires
Yet more restrictions coming in the name of the environment.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
UNREAL: They revealed SECRET geo-engineering project
Researchers have launched salt crystals into the atmosphere in San Francisco to block out the sun.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
22
HUGE: They just voted to BAN geo-engineering in this U.S state
Lawmakers in Tennessee just banned the release of airborne chemicals to affect the weather.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
2
HUGE: Food containing vaccines could be BANNED in this U.S state
The senate in Tennessee has passed bills banning geo-engineering and vaccines in food.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
5

March 2024

IT HAS BEGUN: Italy investigating covid vaccine death
Five doctors and medical staff are under investigation after a student died following her covid vaccination.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
1
HUGE: The WEF agenda could be BANNED from this U.S state
The senate in the state of Louisiana just voted to ban all rules and mandates from the WHO, WEF and the UN from being enforced.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
4
Is your food being secretly POISONED? - RNA vaccines for pigs
RNA vaccines have now been approved for pigs and are on the market.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
3
New mRNA side effect: "safe and effective" was a LIE
The Danish Medicines Agency has warned that chronic hives is a possible side effect of the Moderna mRNA injection.
  
Peter Imanuelsen
7
HUGE: Norway goes AGAINST cashless agenda
The government wants to strengthen people's right to pay with physical cash
  
Peter Imanuelsen
13
© 2024 Peter Imanuelsen
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture