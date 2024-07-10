AI generated image

Some big developments are happening in Europe right now.

Recently I reported on how Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán launched a new right-wing alliance called Patriots for Europe.

They have seen massive support with parties all over Europe joining to make it the third largest group in the EU parliament with 84 seats.

However, news are now coming out that the left is working to block them from having any committee posts, despite representing millions of Europeans.

Now there is another right-wing alliance that has been formed called Europe of Sovereign Nations being led by the Alternative for Germany party.

This new alliance has 28 seats with politicians from 9 different parties across Europe joining.

Some of the parties in the group have been against the covid injections.

Other things that these parties want is to close the borders and are opposed to the green agenda. They also want more sovereignty, returning powers from Brussels to the national level.

This group is considered even more right-wing than the Patriots for Europe group, all though both of them are naturally called ”far-right” by the mainstream media.

This means that there will be three right-wing groups in the EU parliament.

In the recent EU elections, we saw a massive right-wing wave sweeping across Europe with the right winning massive support in many countries across the continent.

There will be the Patriots for Europe group with 84 seats. This group includes Viktor Orban’s party, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally and Geert Wilder’s freedom party among many others.

There is also the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group which includes the Swedish Democrats, Georgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy among many more. Together this group has 78 seats.

And now there is the new Europe of Sovereign Nations group with the main party being the Alternative for Germany party among with several other smaller parties that together has 28 seats.

So in total, these groups have 190 seats out of 720 in the EU parliament. They are representing a large group of the European people.

Big things are happening and I will keep you updated!

