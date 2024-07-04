AI generated image.

Something very worrying is happening, and I have warned about it before. But nobody in the mainstream media seems to have taken it seriously, until now.

For some reason, we have been seeing massive numbers of excess deaths, and scientists are clueless as to what could be the reason.

A shocking new statistic from Norway shows that in 2023, there was over 50% excess deaths among young people aged 1 to 39 years old.

The figures are very worrying.

32% increase in cardiovascular deaths.

51% excess deaths from disease.

36% excess deaths from all causes.

The dominating factor among deaths from diseases where things like ”other symptoms and undefined conditions” – In other words, things that they don’t have an answer for. Which is weird.

Mainstream media is reporting that some researchers think covid is one of the main reason for the excess deaths. Another expert they talked to wants to point out that that people definitely shouldn’t think that the covid injections are the problem here…

However, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health say that they don’t think covid is the reason for these excess deaths. Rather, they give other explanations, such as the massive changes in society during the pandemic years (likely referring to things such as social distancing and the like).

But we have seen excess deaths elsewhere in Europe too.

In 2021, Portugal had the highest covid vaccination rate in the entire world. Earlier this year, they had the highest number of excess deaths in Europe.

Back in week 49 of 2022, there was a whopping 43.3% more deaths among children aged 0-14 in Europe compared with the number during the pandemic from 2020 to mid 2021.

In 2022, there was over 408 000 excess deaths in Europe and barely anything about it on the news. This was after everybody got the ”safe and effective” mRNA injections. So in theory, there shouldn’t have been any excess deaths if the injections actually worked!

I reported on that already.

We now know that the covid injections were neither safe, nor effective.

A recent study showed that the covid injections are likely linked to brain damage. We already know that they cause menstrual disorders and myocarditis.

People were not informed of these side effects when being coerced into taking them.

And now Moderna has just landed a huge contract to make new bird flu mRNA injections…

Why is nobody talking about the excess deaths?

I’m here to bring you the news that is being censored.

