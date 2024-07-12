A court in Ontario, Canada has ruled that covid PCR nasal swabs were an ”unlawful requirement”.
This is a big development.
The court case revolves around a traveler that was returning home, but after arriving at Pearson International Airport on the 9th April 2022, she rejected a covid nasal swab test.
She was then consequently convicted of failing to comply with the Quarantine Act, and got a fine that together with additional charges landed at a whopping $6,255
The Judge ruled that this was not allowed, stating that ”the screening test cannot involve the insertion into the traveler’s body of any instrument or foreign body”.
Further, the Judge said the following:
”I do decide that the nasal swab test...was an unlawful requirement or demand..refusal to comply with the requirement or demand was lawful on her part. Because the requirement or demand made of her by the screening officer was not lawful”
So there we have it.
A court in Canada has ruled that it was ILLEGAL to force people to be nasal swabbed.
When you think about it, how on earth was it considered acceptable for people to be forced to get a foreign object poked up their nose to begin with? My body, my choice!
I did get some nasal swabs when I had to travel during covid, and let me tell you, it was not a pleasant experience at all.
The good news is that it is new recognized as being unlawful, which will be a good precedent going forward.
Finally, some common sense is prevailing!
I'd love to see some of this common sense spread to America. Military members thrown out of the service for refusing the mRNA injections are still fighting the bait and switch the Pentagon pulled by giving them an injection not approved by the FDA. Comirnity (sp?) wasn't even available in the US but they approved it for the troops and gave them something else. Despite this, cases are still dragging through the courts and rank and file members were often given less than honorable discharges for refusing on the grounds of faith when their religious accomodation requests were denied. That's what the First Amendment is supposed to partially protect! The whole thing is crazy and I'm so grateful my boys didn't join up.
You're right about common sense making a return to our culture. But it still enrages me that a handful of scientists and bureaucrats (most of whom know nothing about anything) compelled so many people to endure so much invasion of person, family, work, home... ad infinitum.