AI generated image

A court in Ontario, Canada has ruled that covid PCR nasal swabs were an ”unlawful requirement”.

This is a big development.

The court case revolves around a traveler that was returning home, but after arriving at Pearson International Airport on the 9th April 2022, she rejected a covid nasal swab test.

She was then consequently convicted of failing to comply with the Quarantine Act, and got a fine that together with additional charges landed at a whopping $6,255

The Judge ruled that this was not allowed, stating that ”the screening test cannot involve the insertion into the traveler’s body of any instrument or foreign body”.

Further, the Judge said the following:

”I do decide that the nasal swab test...was an unlawful requirement or demand..refusal to comply with the requirement or demand was lawful on her part. Because the requirement or demand made of her by the screening officer was not lawful”

So there we have it.

A court in Canada has ruled that it was ILLEGAL to force people to be nasal swabbed.

When you think about it, how on earth was it considered acceptable for people to be forced to get a foreign object poked up their nose to begin with? My body, my choice!

I did get some nasal swabs when I had to travel during covid, and let me tell you, it was not a pleasant experience at all.

The good news is that it is new recognized as being unlawful, which will be a good precedent going forward.

Finally, some common sense is prevailing!

