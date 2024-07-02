AI generated image

Big news coming out of a court ruling.

A woman from Tennessee was FIRED from her job because she refused to get the experimental covid mRNA injection.

She had worked for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee from 2005 until November 2022.

Now the company has been ordered to pay a total of $687.000 to the woman in both backpay and compensatory and punitive damages.

She refused to get the injection and wanted a religious exemption, something that was ignored.

Let’s just think back for a moment how crazy this all was.

People were fired from their jobs for not getting a brand new experimental injection, an injection that we now know has many side effects.

Just recently a study came out showing that the mRNA injections can cause brain damage.

This kind of coercion must never be allowed to happen again.

Especially important to remember this now that the media ramping up the bird flu scaremongering, and Moderna just got awarded a contract worth £176 million to produce mRNA bird flu injections.

I’m not falling for it this time either...

