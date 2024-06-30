The establishment is in full panic mode right now.

Exit polls show that Marine Le Pen’s right-wing National Rally party is set to win the first round in the French elections with over 34% of the votes – With President Macrons party coming in third place with only 20%.

It seems likely that they will even get an absolute majority in the parliament, which would be huge.

A poll from Elabe predicts they will get between 260 to 310 seats, with 289 needed for a majority.

This is huge.

Marine Le Pen herself was re-elected as an MP, winning 58% of the votes in her area.

In another shock of the election night, the leader of the French Communist party was DEFEATED massively in his own seat – Losing to the right-wing candidate who got 58% of votes.

This is a historic day not only for France, but also for Europe and the West.

People are clearly rejecting the establishment.

But they are now working hard, trying to do everything they can to try and block Marine Le Pen’s party from getting an absolute majority.

The French will vote again in the second round which will decide how many seats they will eventually get, so this is not over yet.

Anti-democratic far-left extremists are already out rioting in France because they are mad that the right won, with police being mobilized to protect government buildings.

You probably won’t hear anything about the far-left riots on the mainstream media…

The fact is, the turnout for this election was huge, with the biggest highest turnout in 40 years.

And who did the people democratically vote for? They voted massively for the right-wing party.

Seems like the far-left are having trouble respecting the democratic will of the people.

I will be keeping you updated!

