AI generated image

The French elections this Sunday night was a thriller. Everybody expected Marine Le Pen’s right-wing party to win the election, maybe even an outright majority.

But to everybody’s surprise, and much to the joy of the mainstream media, the far-left Socialists/Communists won the most seats.

However, it really isn’t that simple.

Because the right-wing actually got by far the most votes, winning 37% compared with only 26% for the far-left.

Yet the right got way less seats, coming in at third place behind both the far-left and Macron’s party.

In reality, this was a big win for the right, as they have dramatically increased their vote share over the years.

So what happened?

Well, here is my expert political analysis that you will not get in the mainstream media…

