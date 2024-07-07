AI generated image

We saw a massive right-wing wave sweeping across Europe in the EU elections.

Right-wing parties saw huge gains all in many countries, and interestingly, they did very well among young voters.

Now the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has launched a new right-wing alliance called Patriots For Europe – And it is growing by the day!

Currently, 9 political parties from 8 different countries have joined the group, including Geert Wilder’s Freedom Party that won the Dutch election.

This comes as Hungary takes over the Presidency of the EU Council. And guess what their slogan is?

It is ”Make Europe Great Again” or MEGA.

Here is a full list of all the parties that have joined so far – This is huge.

The Austrian Freedom Party FPÖ that is currently polling as the biggest party in the country.

The Belgian Vlaams Belang party.

The Czech ANO party that won the EU elections in the country.

The Danish People’s Party

The Hungarian Fidesz Party.

The Hungarian Christian Democratic People’s Party.

The Dutch Freedom Party led by Geert Wilders

The Portugese Chega! Party.

The Spanish Vox party.

And it look like more parties could be joining soon, with talks about Marine Le Pen’s right-wing party joining and Matteo Salvini’s Lega part in Italy.

They could in fact become the third largest group in the EU parliament.

The new alliance wants to work to close the borders, greater sovereignty for EU member states and they are against the EU Green Deal.

In fact, the Austrian FPÖ party campaigned in the EU elections to stop ”Climate Communism”. In case you didn’t know, Climate Communism is a term that I invented and popularized.

They also say that they want to ”protect and celebrate it’s European identity, traditions and customs”.

Here is part of what Andrej Babiš, Leader of the Czech ANO party that is in this new alliance posted on his facebook page.

“A PATRIOTIC MANIFESTO FOR THE EUROPEAN FUTURE

The nations of Europe stand at a historical crossroads. The European Union—originally a dream project based on the desire for reconciliation after the devastation of two world wars and decades of division—has turned against Europeans and now pursues interests contrary to the will of the nations, regions and small communities that make up our European home.

Institutions largely unknown and distant to European citizens — along with powerful globalist forces, unelected bureaucrats, lobbyists and interest groups that despise the majority vote and democracy based on the will of the people — plan to replace nations. What? by the European central state.

The elections to the new European Parliament in June therefore had generational and existential significance. Today, the dividing line of politics is no longer between conservatives and liberals or between right and left, but between centralists who proclaim a new Europe and patriots and sovereignists who fight to preserve and strengthen the Europe of nations that we value. Only through the victory and cooperation of patriotic and sovereignist parties across the continent can we secure a legacy for our children.

We believe in Europe:

• strong, proud and independent peoples who are free to resolve to live and cooperate with each other in harmony;

• united through institutions with legitimacy rooted in the peoples, entrusted and accountable to the peoples of Europe;

• sovereign and unwavering in the pursuit of its interests, freed from dependencies that prevent the fulfillment of the will of its national communities at home and abroad;

• committed to peace and dialogue, while being ready to defend itself against any threat;

• which protects and celebrates its European identity, traditions and customs; the fruits of their Greco-Roman and Judeo-Christian heritage;

• which values ​​the inherent diversity among its peoples, their histories and ways of life, while resisting ultimatums to change according to fashion trends;

• which defends genuine freedoms, basic human rights and human dignity, while fiercely resisting attempts to limit or redefine these freedoms;

• competitive, productive, efficient and proud of its intellectual, scientific and economic achievements as a continent of innovation, excellence and progress;

• ready to protect its borders...and preserve its cultural identity, according to the will of the vast majority of European citizens;

• nations ready to protect their citizens against any and all potential threats originating in the political, economic, religious and cultural spheres;

• which respects its own mandate and rules, does not exceed its competences, observes the principle of subsidiarity and proportionality, and stops justifying its attacks on national sovereignty by applying pressure through the European budget;

• nations that reject further transfers of national sovereignty to European institutions;

• which respects the right of veto of nations

• which recognizes diplomacy as an essential element of the sovereignty of member states and as a matter for each nation to decide freely without obligating others to do the same.

We, the patriotic forces of Europe, pledge to return the future of our continent to the European people by taking back our institutions and redirecting European politics to serve the nations and our people.” Source Andrej Babiš

So there we have it.

Something big is happening in Europe.

I’m here to bring you the news that is being censored by the mainstream media.

Please become a paid subscriber today to support my work – I couldn’t do this without your generous help!

Leave a comment