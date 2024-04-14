6

HUGE: I met the German farmers protesting climate agenda

Watch my video report on the ground from the German farmers protest.
Peter Imanuelsen
Apr 14, 2024
It happened.

For several months now, farmers all over Europe have been protesting against tyrannical climate policies.

New climate policies like increase in fuel costs means that it will became even harder for already struggling farmers to make ends meet.

Tens of thousands of farmers all over Europe have been taking to the streets in protest, with farmers blocking the motorways in several countries.

I went to Germany to speak with the farmers myself and find out what is going on - To bring you the REAL news that the mainstream media is hiding.

Last year I traveled to the Netherlands to report on the farmers protests that began there. The state talked about essentially SEIZING thousands of farms to meet new 2030 climate goals. You can read all about that in my previous article here:

The TRUTH about the Dutch farmers protest.

Peter Imanuelsen
·
March 18, 2023
The TRUTH about the Dutch farmers protest.

Right now something is going on in Europe that should send chills down your spine. Something that we didn’t think could happen. Yet here we are. You see, in the Netherlands, the government is planning on essentially SEIZING thousands of farms , farms that have been in the same family for generations, all in order to meet new climate goals for 2030.

Read full story

Despite massive protests, the mainstream media has mostly ignored the farmers. If it wasn't for independent journalists like me, most people wouldn't even know what was going on!

I met with several protesters, and they told me that it is not only farmers protesting now. Truckers and even taxi drivers have joined in on the protests.

The protesters I met had occupied a bridge above the autobahn, and I could see MASSIVE public support. Almost non-stop there were trucks or cars passing by that were honking their horns and flashing their headlights in support. The media won't show you this.

The farmers I spoke with told me that they were protesting against things like higher diesel taxes and CO2 taxes. Essentially, they are protesting against the climate agenda. For them it is about their livelihood.

Where does all this come from? Well, you might have heard about Agenda 2030. In it, countries have signed up to follow different "global goals", one of which is "climate action".

So the emissions have to be reduced since they all signed up to follow this agenda.

Did you know that Bill Gates recently donated a whopping $1.27 BILLION towards funding these "global goals"? You can read my investigation into that here:

Bill Gates push for DIGITAL ID with $1.27 billion donation to Agenda 2030 ”Global Goals”

Peter Imanuelsen
·
October 5, 2022
Bill Gates push for DIGITAL ID with $1.27 billion donation to Agenda 2030 ”Global Goals”

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced a $1.27 billion commitment to advance ”Global Goals” which are the 17 goals outlined in the UN Agenda 2030. As part of this, a ton of funding is going to push for global digital ID. Yes, you read that correctly. Global digital ID.

Read full story

The mainstream media is ignoring the farmers protests, something that might not surprise you when you learn that Bill Gates has donated over $319 million to the media, including the BBC.

So I'm on the ground to bring you the real news that is being censored.

If you appreciate this work that I do, please become a paid subscriber for the small price of only a coffee per month.

It costs me a lot of time and money to travel to report on the ground like this, so any support is highly appreciated and much needed! With your support I can continue to EXPOSE the mainstream narrative.

And please SHARE this article and video to let everyone know what is happening to the farmers!

