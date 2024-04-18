6

FARMERS PROTEST: Norwegian tractor convoy

Farmers are now protesting for fairer wages. No farmers = No food.
Peter Imanuelsen
Apr 18, 2024
6
Share

As you will have heard if you follow my reporting, there has been massive farmers protests all over Europe. I recently reported from Germany where the farmers were protesting.

Now the Norwegian farmers are protesting as well, and I met with them.

In fact, there was a tractor convoy on the E6 motorway and I managed to catch up with them for an interview - And I got some videos and photos as well.

As far as I'm aware, I'm the only journalist that went to this protest and got videos, so please share widely!

Tractors lined up after the convoy finished / Photo by Peter Imanuelsen

They were driving a tractor convoy on the motorway in very slow speed to make their point.

One tractor had a homemade banner saying "Our food - Increase self reliance".

In other words, NO FARMERS = NO FOOD.

They are protesting for fairer wages. They are not happy with the deal they are getting from the government. I spoke with the organizer of the spontaneous protest. He told me that on average, 2 farms are being closed down EVERY day and they are protesting for better wages.

So what is happening is that small farms are having to shut down because they cannot live on the wages they are getting, and it ends up being converted into large farms instead.

Meanwhile, in the Netherlands, the state talked about essentially SEIZING 3000 farms to meet new 2030 emissions goals...

The TRUTH about the Dutch farmers protest.

Peter Imanuelsen
·
March 18, 2023
The TRUTH about the Dutch farmers protest.

Right now something is going on in Europe that should send chills down your spine. Something that we didn’t think could happen. Yet here we are. You see, in the Netherlands, the government is planning on essentially SEIZING thousands of farms , farms that have been in the same family for generations, all in order to meet new climate goals for 2030.

Read full story

Farmers are facing huge costs. For example, new requirements for animal welfare requires one farmer to invest over $700.000 in a new barn. He won't be able to afford this and risks going out of business.

The farmers are hard working people. They rise early and go to bed late. They work hard to provide us with good food. Without farmers, people will starve so it is essential to support them.

The farmer I spoke with told me that a large group of farmers were heading down to the capitol of Oslo to protest outside parliament, but not everyone could take part as they had animals to take care of.

The farmers have set up empty fridges outside parliament with signs saying "No farmer, no food, just empty fridges".

Farmers have several things they want to ensure fair wages for their work. The average yearly wage corresponded to almost $45.000 for a farmer. This is not a lot.

I'm seeing reports that farmers are struggling financially to pay their bills.

People are being forced away from a career as a farmer because they don't get enough paid for it.

Please share this article if you stand with the farmer!

One more thing!

I'm an independent journalist bringing you the news that you don't get anywhere else. If you appreciate this important work that I do, please show your support by becoming a paid subscriber for the small cost of only a coffee per month.

With your support I can continue to bring you the news that you won't hear on the mainstream media!

And you get bonus content such as exclusive in-depth investigative articles.

It costs me a lot of money and time to do on the ground reporting like this, so any support is highly appreciated and helps a lot!

Thank you!

6 Comments
The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden
The Freedom Corner with PeterSweden
Authors
Peter Imanuelsen
Recent Posts
HUGE: I met the German farmers protesting climate agenda
  Peter Imanuelsen
How WOKE is Iceland? | w/ Margret Friðriksdóttir | The FreedomCast Ep. 7
  Peter Imanuelsen
Agenda 2030 and 15 minute cities w/David Kurten | The FreedomCast Ep. 6
  Peter Imanuelsen
Heart doctor REVEALS dangers of mRNA shots | w/ Dr. Peter McCullough The FreedomCast Ep. 5
  Peter Imanuelsen
How CBDC will CONTROL your lives w/ Jasmine Birtles - The FreedomCast Ep. 3
  Peter Imanuelsen
The Globalist Attack on Masculinity with Raw Egg Nationalist - The FreedomCast Ep. 2
  Peter Imanuelsen
The WEF agenda with Noor Bin Ladin – The FreedomCast Ep. 1
  Peter Imanuelsen