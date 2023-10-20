Do you like to eat real food? Are you tired of all this talk about fake lab grown meat and this push by the elites for you to eat insects?

Maybe Italy is the place for you!

In Italy they are now looking to BAN the production and promotion of lab grown meat in the country, which means that people can be much safer in knowing that their steak is actually a real steak.

But it is not only lab grown meat that they are looking to ban, but also all synthetic foods. Synthetic foods are products that aren’t produced in the soil or natural meat obtained from animals. Rather, they are produced artificially in a laboratory.

”Protecting health”

The bill was introduced already on the 28th of March, with the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida saying that is is ”the first measure of this nature at an international level aimed at protecting health, our production, our environment and a way of life”.

The Agriculture Minister recently posted this on his Instagram.

”I am more convinced than ever that I must give full consideration to the indications of the municipalities of the entire regions and of the millions of Italian citizens who have explicitly asked us to protect our health and our economy. We are proud of this battle of civilizations, as of all the commitments undertaken by the government. We move forward. Without any step back.” said Fransesco Lollobrigida.

But there is one problem…

If the EU authorizes these fake foods, then Italy will be forced to allow the free movement of these products into the country. So the EU laws would take precedent over the Italian law.

However, Italy hopes to influence the EU.

”We believe that this law is important and that Italy can be the first nation free from this risk, hoping that then Europe will follow us” said the Agriculture Minister.

And this is not the first time that Italy has taken action to protect it’s food supply.

Earlier this year the government announced several decrees to crack down on the use of insects and bugs in Italian cuisine, banning insects from pasta and pizza!

Don’t mess with the Italians and their food. They like to keep their food authentic, they are not having any of the new fake meat and insect agenda.

Do you agree with the right-wing government in Italy on this issue?

What could be the possible side effects for humans to eat fake lab grown meat? We have no idea, just like we have no idea of the long term side effects of the mRNA shots.

Is it really a good idea then to suddenly introduce this into our diet with no testing whatsoever?

And why is this new mystery meat product being pushed on us so hard together with the new diet of insects, it seems very weird to me.

Of course, they are using the excuse of climate change to push this stuff. It’s supposed to better for the planet they say.

Maybe fake meat will be the replacement for all the real meat after they seize the Dutch farms, is that the plan perhaps?

I will not eat the fake meat. I will not eat the bugs. I will not take part in The Great Reset. I will be happy!

