The EU recently announced that they have secured over 40 million doses of bird flu vaccines from the manufacturer CSL Seqirus over the next four years.

Now Finland has bought vaccines for 10.000 people as part of the EU procurement deal.

”The vaccine will be offered to those aged 18 or over who are at increased risk of contracting avian influenza due to their work or other circumstances” said the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare.

This despite not a single human having been infected in Finland.

Recently the media scaremongered that a man in Mexico had died from bird flu, something that later turned out to be false. The man had been bedridden for weeks with several other conditions, when he tested positive on a PCR test for bird flu.

After outbreaks on 10 farms in Australia, they are slaughtering 1.5 million chickens, this is over 5% of the egg-laying flock in the country, causing some supermarkets to impose limits on the number of eggs people can buy.

The media has really been going into overdrive to scaremonger about bird flu. Are you falling for this?

We know that Moderna is working on an experimental new mRNA injection against bird flu.

Will you be getting the bird flu injections?

