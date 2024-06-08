AI generated image.

Well, it has happened. This really should be bigger news.

The World Health Organization put out a press release saying that ”a confirmed fatal case of human infection with avian influenza” had been reported to them.

The mainstream media widely reported the news from the WHO, saying that the man had died from a brand new strain of bird flu.

As usual, the mainstream media were busy fear mongering about this.

But it turns out that we were lied to – AGAIN.

Mexico’s health ministry have DENIED that the man died from bird flu, saying that the man died from chronic conditions and that he had conditions that led to the failure of several organs.

Turns out that the man had been bedridden for weeks, had diabetes type 2, high blood pressure and kidney failure.

The WHO reports that he was tested for bird flu with a PCR test. We all know the PCR tests are questionable in the first place.

After reading the original press release from the WHO, you get the impression that the man died from bird flu. And the mainstream media widely reported it as such.

However, after the initial round of fear mongering, the WHO held a press conference where they also are now denying that the man died because of bird flu.

”The death is a multi-factorial death, not a death attributable to H5N2” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.

So what happened here is that the media went into a frenzy, reporting that a man had died form bird flu. This of course making people scared.

It is no coincidence that Big Pharma are already making bird flu injections. Moderna are already in stage two clinical trials of their new bird flu mRNA injection.

The question is, why is the media so keen on scaremongering about bird flu?

The news about the man dying from bird flu was widely reported by the media. But when the WHO says that the man did in fact NOT die from bird flu, there’s barely anything about it in the media.

Why isn’t the media interested in reporting corrections when we now know that the man did in not die because of bird flu?

So now people are sitting with the impression that there is this new dangerous bird flu pandemic right around the corner, perhaps scaring people into getting new injections from Big Pharma.

Never trust the mainstream media.

