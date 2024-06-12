AI generated image

The parents of a 13 year old boy in Sweden trusted the authorities.

Everyone said that the covid injection was safe and effective.

Those who had questions, were immediately labeled a “crazy conspiracy theorist”.

So they decided to take him to get the covid injection.

A few months later after getting the injection, the young boy died after terrible side effects.

Now the Swedish prosecutor has decided to open an investigation into doctors for negligent homocide against the doctors that administered the injection.

Just a few months after getting the Moderna mRNA injection at Queen Silvia Children’s Hospital in Gothenburg, the boy got an infection in the heart, which developed to a stroke.

This is a boy that had his whole life ahead of him and it was taken away by an experimental injection for a disease that he had an incredibly high rate of survival.

