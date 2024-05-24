Good news coming from Norway today.

Parliament just voted for a law that will STRENGTHEN the use of physical cash.

The law will ensure that people have the right to use physical cash as payment.

Meaning that shops cannot refuse cash payments from customers.

While cash payments only make 1,4% of payments in Norway today, this will ensure that people will have the right and freedom to continue using it.

The Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection is in fact recommending people to keep some amount of physical cash at home, in the event that electronic payment systems would stop working for example.

Did you know that in Sweden, thousands of people have gotten MICROCHIP implants in their hands to use for cashless payments?

Earlier, a poll showed that a whopping 83% of people in Sweden want to keep cash as a payment option in the future, with 29% of those saying that freedom of choice was the main reason for wanting to keep cash.

People are beginning to realize that the cashless future that is envisioned is not attractive.

In fact, the last few years, the number of people wanting to keep cash has increased.

In a cashless society it would be very easy for an authoritarian government to block people they don’t like from buying and selling.

So the fact that we now are seeing opposition to the cashless agenda is very good news!