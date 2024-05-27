AI generated image.

Farmers in Northern Ireland can now get PAID by the government if they slaughter cows at an earlier age.

The Beef Carbon Reduction scheme is encouraging farmers to reduce the slaughter age of cattle in order to reduce the climate emissions.

In other words, slaughter the cows at a younger age when they have less meat, which will likely make the price of beef go even higher. All in the name of climate change of course.

Under the scheme, farmers will be paid £75 for each eligible animal that is slaughtered.

”This innovative approach signals a shift in how we deliver support to decarbonise and protect our environment, thereby contributing to meeting the targets set by the Climate Change Act” said Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir.

Again and again we are seeing cows being pointed out as a big climate culprit. Why is that? Because I do not believe that climate change is the real reason.

Bill Gates is backing a company that is developing an ANTI-FART vaccine injection for cows to make them fart less. This is madness.

And cows are also being fed a TOXIC chemical to reduce their climate emissions.

With all this meddling, don’t you think we risk doing more harm than good?

We all saw what happened with the experimental mRNA injections.

Under the Sustainable Farming Scheme in Wales, it has been reported that a whopping 122.000 livestock could have to be slaughtered to meet climate goals.

You see, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN has published a roadmap on how to achieve their climate goals.

One of the targets they have includes reducing methane emissions from livestock by 25% by the year 2030.

Again we see the year 2030, because this all goes back to the UN Agenda 2030.

So in order to meet the Sustainable Development Goals outlined in Agenda 2030, we need to reduce methane emissions from livestock by 25%.

