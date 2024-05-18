AI generated image.

You literally cannot make this up. How is this real?

Turns out that there is now a company called ArkeaBio that is making a vaccine for cows and the goal is to stop the cows from farting and burping.

In other words, an anti-fart vaccine for cows.

And you will never be able to guess who has been backing this project...

None other than Bill Gates.

This was through his investment fund called Breakthrough Energy Ventures which gave a whopping $12 million to fund this cow vaccine.

The reason?

Well, we have all seen how farmers have been targeted for being "bad for the environment". Staling called farmers for "enemies of the people".

Now farmers are being called "enemies of the climate".

We have seen massive farmers protests in response, with farmers setting up blockades on motorways and even spraying manure on government buildings in France.

The experts say that cows are farting and burping too much methane which is contributing to global warming. The cows have too powerful farts!

Some have come with other approaches. For example, some cows are being fed a TOXIC additive called 3-NOP to reduce their farts. "Climate milk" from these cows are already on the shelves.

But now they are even going so far as to giving cows injections to stop them from farting.

The injection works such that the cow produces antibodies that targets microbes in the cows gut that are producing the methane. This doesn't sound very good.

Will you eat products from cows vaccinated with this injection?

