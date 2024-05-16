I have some very good news for you today - And weirdly there is nothing about this on the media.

That's why I'm here, to bring you the news

Earlier, the Senate in Louisiana voted 37 - 0 to pass a bill that will BAN the WEF, WHO and the UN from having any jurisdiction or power within the state.

Now, the House have also voted 69 - 22 in favor of the bill. This is massive news.

Here you can see the text of the bill.

"The World Health Organization, United Nations and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana. No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity".

Looks like they are rejecting not only the WEF agenda, but also the WHO and UN agenda.

This comes as 22 State Attorney Generals have called to reject the WHO pandemic treaty, and several Australian politicians have done so as well.

We are seeing more and more people saying NO.

