The bill banning geo-engineering has now passed both the senate and House of Representatives in the state of Tennessee and is waiting for the governor to sign it into law.

The mainstream media is falsely calling this a "chemtrail bill", despite the fact the bill never mentions this at all.

Instead, what they are banning is when people intentionally release chemicals into the air to affect the weather, something that already has been done in the name of stopping climate change.

And guess what...Bill Gates has been financially backing a venture where they are working releasing chemicals to BLOCK OUT THE SUN to trigger "global cooling".

I took a look at what is going on and the truth is shocking...