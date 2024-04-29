This is absolutely huge news.

AstraZeneca has just admitted IN COURT that their covid injection can indeed cause a deadly side effect that causes blood clots.

They are currently being sued in a class action lawsuit from victims that have suffered after being lied to by the "experts" about "safe and effective", with lawyers saying that the AstraZeneca vaccine is DEFECTIVE.

It is in this lawsuit that AstraZeneca admitted that their covid vaccine "can, in very rare cases, cause TTS".

There we have it - The TRUTH is FINALLY beginning to come out after all these years!

What is TTS?

It is short for Thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, but it is also known as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT).

Those are very long and fancy words, but essentially what it means is that a person gets BOTH blood clots and low blood platelet counts.

Meaning that people can get both blood clots AND internal bleeding at the same time.

The consequences.

This admission from the vaccine maker means that victims could get a massive legal payout. The first lawsuit was started by Jamie Scott, a father of two who was left with a permanent brain injury after getting the AstraZeneca injection.

"We need an apology, fair compensation for our family and other families who have been affected. We have the truth on our side, and we are not going to give up" said Kate Scott, the wife of the victim.

In total, 51 cases have now been lodged in Britain and victims and relatives are seeking damages worth £100 million.

But the government has promised to pay for the pharmaceutical giant's legal bills. So if they lose, the government will step in and pay - Using tax payers money of course.

This is because of an indemnity deal that AstraZeneca made with the government during covid.

So the taxpayer paid for the vaccine and they are paying for damages for said vaccine!

Meanwhile, just days ago, AstraZeneca reported revenue o over £10 BILLION in the first quarter of 2024.

Big Pharma is making Big Profit.

In fact, this TTS is nothing new. In Italy, several doctors and medical staff were under investigation by the public prosecutor after an 18 year old girl died from the AstraZeneca vaccine.

And the European Medicines Agency said already in April 2021 that blood clots combined with low blood platelets should be listed as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine. So this has been known for a long time.

The question is, why weren't people more informed about this? As far as I can remember, the mainstream media has not done a very good job of informing people of these side effects.

The narrative was always that the vaccines were safe and effective, yet they knew that they were not. And now the vaccine maker has even admitted it in court.

The truth is finally coming out.

I want to hear from you, please leave a comment if you or someone you know have suffered any side effects from the covid vaccines.

