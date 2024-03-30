IT HAS BEGUN: Italy investigating covid vaccine death
Five doctors and medical staff are under investigation after a student died following her covid vaccination.
Is accountability happening after all?
The Italian public prosecutor put five doctors and medical staff under investigation after an 18 year old girl died after receiving the AstraZeneca covid vaccine.
The student went to an "open day" event near Genoa in Italy on the 25th of May where she got vaccinated. She died shortly afterwards on the 18th of June in 2021.
In the autopsy they found that she did not have any previous medical conditions and she had not taken any medication. They concluded that it was likely that she died from blood clots as a result of getting the covid vaccine.
And now the doctors are under investigation.
Her death sparked outrage in Italy because it was already well known by then that the AstraZeneca covid vaccine could cause blood clots, yet she got the shot anyway.
Already in March, Italy had stopped the AstraZeneca vaccines over concerns of blood clotting side effects, but they resumed the use of them in May with the recommendation that is "preferably" should be used for people aged over 60.
But, the government in Italy at the time was pushing to get as many people vaccinated as possible.
So some Italian regions had so called "open day" events where they gave the AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone over 18, which is where this girl got her shot and later died.
The reason that they held these events might shock you.
It was aimed at preventing AstraZeneca doses from going to waste after many people very understandably cancelled their vaccination appointments after reports of the blood clot side effects came out.
Was it all about the money?
So let's summarize what happened.
It became known that the AstraZeneca vaccine caused blood clots.
People didn't want the shots anymore and cancelled their appointments.
The government didn't want to waster vaccines so they held "open day" events to give the vaccines to people anyway.
This 18 year old girl died from blood clots after getting the shot at one of these "open day" events.
Five doctors and medical staff were put under investigation by the public prosecutor because of her death.
It is clear that the whole covid circus with the vaccines was a lie. We were told these shots were safe and effective, but they were neither safe nor effective. People died.
Will we finally begin to see some accountability now?
What intrigues me is this idea ...... that there are incredibly easy answers out there to what we think are hard medical problems.
Below are just some of the things I have read and followed over the past 4 years.... my favorites
there is a lot I noticed but didn't have time to pursue ...... there seems to be a lot of depth and longevity to these ideas. Just for instance ... it still shocks me that there is a Linus Pauling Institute at Oregon State University .... Linus Pauling 2 Nobel prizes ... the only person to win 2 prizes as an individual ... and he coined the word "orthomolecular" in 1968 which in my words is making sure the body has the right amounts of different substances that are known to the body (like vitamin d, vitamin c, etc, etc,) (versus pharmaceutical substances that are patentable so by definition are not known to the body? so are toxic to some degree? ) to fix things that go wrong. I had never even heard the word orthomolecular until 2020 while looking for answers for covid.
It was very clear very early on, that the solutions to covid that were embraced (and worse all others ruthlessly disparaged, discouraged, censured), were the ones that the Pelosi / McCarthy U.S. House of Representatives; Schumer / McConnell U.S. Senate ...... U.S. Congress had incentivized with enormous amounts of profit involved...... i.e. vaccines and remdesivir / ventilators?, etc. 20% extra reimbursement ..20% of entire hospital bill if remdesivir was used for treatment ? nickname from nurses was "Run death is near" ? ... the U.S. Congress was our doctor.
1. *********************
Dr. Hulda Clark asserts that parasites (some viruses are obligate parasites??) and toxins are the source of all disease, illness, cancer ... her assertions from detailed research and detailed case studies are in her books. You can download and browse a book of hers for free here ..... https://drclarkstore.com/collections/books/products/the-cure-for-all-diseases
2. *********************
Apparently Ivermectin is a very real threat to enormous profits from cancer, illness, disease .....the way it was actively shunned in the U.S. even as the Dominican Republic, parts of the U.S. Key West, Florida, Broward County Florida, Utah ... Egypt, Uttar Pradesh, India in Sept 2020 by 10s of millions ivermectin with doxycycline ..... all of India May 2021, all of Japan August 2021 , etc.
https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/lucknow/uttar-pradesh-government-says-ivermectin-helped-to-keep-deaths-low-7311786/
Search on ivermectin and cancer. Search on fenbendazole and cancer .... same doxycycline, berberine. Ignor the disparaging, diminishing, censuring.
3. *********************
Example of a protocol for cancer and various other illnesses/disease caused by parasites/viruses .....
https://floridasharkman.org/ using ivermectin, fenbendazole, doxycycline, berberine.... includes Protocol B for active cancer ... monthly until NED no evidence of disease. Apparently 3 to 12 months. In some instances, use anti-viral protocol for 60 days, 2 week break, then start Protocol B around next full moon or new moon.
studies from the NIH (National Institute of Health)'s Pub Med database of studies are often cited on his website / truth social platform account /.... he is also on rumble but I have not followed him there.
4. *********************
Linus Pauling says 80% of heart disease in the U.S. could be eliminated if adults supplemented with 2000-3000 mg of Vitamin C. (and this was before somewhere in the 2000s when liposomal vitamin c was developed ... absorbed at a 80% something rate versus a 20% something rate for regular vitamin c). http://www.orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v01n02.shtml
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Orthomolecular Medicine News Service, April 22, 2005
Vitamin C Saves Lives
5. *********************
Dr. Michael Holick says 50 % of heart disease in the U.S. could be eliminated with higher levels of vitamin d in the blood (over 45, over 60 often recommended now) page 245-246 of Dr. Michael Holick's (a 40 year researcher on vitamin D) published in his 2010 book, "The Vitamin D Solution" ...................... "For some, even physicians, it's incomprehensible that vitamin D can reduce the risk of heart attack by as much as 50 percent; reduce the risk of common cancers of the colon, prostate, and breast by as much as 50 percent; reduce the risk of infections [typo in book? infectious?) diseases, including influenza, by as much as 90 percent; reduce the risk of type 1 diabetes by 78 percent in a child who gets 2000 IU of vitamin D a day in the first year of life; decrease the risk of type 2 diabetes; decrease the risk of dementia and depression; wipe out cases of fibromyalgia that have been misdiagnosed; and dramatically decrease the risk of multiple sclerosis and other auto-immune diseases. When in doubt, I always go back to this simple fact; every tissue and cell in the body has a vitamin D receptor." end of excerpt from page 245-246 of Dr. Michael Holick's book "The Vitamin D Solution".
6. *********************
Doxycycline being used to heal myocarditis..................... March 21, 2024 article https://www.2ndsmartestguyintheworld.com/p/case-report-vaccine-induced-myocarditis?r=b3adb
7. *********************
IV Vitamin C , high dose vitamin c being used to cancel the spike protein from covid or the vaccines.
http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v17n24.shtml
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Orthomolecular Medicine News Service, October 18, 2021
Canceling the Spike Protein
Striking Visual Evidence
Editorial by Thomas E. Levy, MD, JD
8. *********************
Vitamin C used to clear toxins..... Youtube video, March 26, 2013 "Vitamin C Antidote too all known toxins Thomas Levy, MD" https://youtu.be/GpptUsJFCEY
9. *********************
High enough divided doses of vitamin c will eliminate any virus ..... asserts Dr. Robert Cathcart, III.... treated 25,000-30,000 patients with vitamin c therapy apparently.
https://www.optimalc.com/images/xcathcart-vitamin-c-dose-chart.jpg.pagespeed.ic.9Q4ns_Xv02.jpg
https://www.losaltosonline.com/archives/obituary-robert-f-cathcart-iii-m-d-innovator-in-medicine/article_f03735f5-171c-5905-ad6d-9010b5bffc7f.html
10. *********************
1000 doctors in Japan are using the Riordan Protocol for cancer which includes IV Vitamin C, mentioned in this Sept 2020 interview with the Chief Medical Officer of the Riordan Institute, Wichita, Kansas, Dr. Ron Hunninghake .... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7NoUcktt58
The Power of Intravenous Vitamin C with Dr Ron Hunninghake
interviewed by Lisa Tamati Sep 18, 2020
Dr Ron Hunninghake is the Chief Medical Officer of the prestigious Riordan Institute in Witchita, Kansas.
In this episode Dr Ron explains the uses and mechanisms of action of Vitamin C both oral and intravenous Vitamin C and it's uses in cancer, sepsis, pneumonia, shingles, hepatitis to schizophrenia and mental illnesses.
They also discuss the problems facing functional medicine/orthomolecular medicine vs allopathic medicine and the pharmacological model dominant in our system today.
They elucidate the the mechanisms by which intravenous Vitamin C exerts its powerful healing abilities and discuss the latest clinical trials and work by double nobel prize winner Dr Linus Pauling and subsequent research by Dr Hugh Riordan, Dr Barry Fowler, Dr Paul Marik and others.
11. *********************
http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v15n11.shtml
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Orthomolecular Medicine News Service, July 2, 2019
WHY VITAMIN C FIGHTS CANCER SO WELL
And why more and more oncologists are now using it
Commentary by Andrew W. Saul, Editor
12. *********************
Protocol developed in 2016/2017 includes IV Vitamin C for hospitalized sepsis ... Developed by Dr. Paul Marik, Norfolk, Virginia .... less than 1% mortality rate compared to 30-50% mortality rate with Standard of Care (SOC) .... apparently a $40 treatment ..... https://www.faim.org/interview-with-dr-paul-marik-on-vitamin-c-protocol-for-sepsis
Disparaged by ..... http://www.orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v17n08.shtml
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Orthomolecular Medicine News Service, March 7, 2021
The VICTAS Trial: Designed to Fail
by Michael Passwater
13. *********************
200 plus page Summary .... "The Role of Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic interventions in the Treatment of Cancer" by Dr. Paul Marik .......... June 2023 ... updated several times ... https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Cancer-Care-2024-03-05.pdf
14. *********************
Niacin (B3) and Reversing Chronic Kidney Disease Stage 1 and Stage 2 ..............
http://orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v17n22.shtml
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Orthomolecular Medicine News Service, October 14, 2021
Reversing Chronic Kidney Disease with Niacin and Sodium Bicarbonate
Review and Commentary by Stephen McConnell and W. Todd Penberthy
excerpt "It would lead a few years later to reproducible documented reversal of chronic kidney disease (CKD) stages 1 or 2. Success was achieved using 3 to 5 cents/day of 100-500mg niacin TID [three times a day] along with 1.0-1.8 grams of sodium bicarbonate (baking soda, 600mg at lunch and 1.2g before bed) without < 2g/day elemental calcium, as calcium carbonate.
*********************
There is so much good news out there..............
higher levels of vitamin d,
vitamin c as a therapeutic,
and ivermectin (fenbendazole, doxycycline, berberine)
b vitamins / methylated for people who cannot absorb them properly
...didn't have time to go down these trails
suramin and autism
low dose naltrexone
some repurposed drug that works really well for addictions to heroin I came across somewhere but couldn't find it again
the good news is amazing.
So much life ahead as these ideas become more widely known.