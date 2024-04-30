This is big news, yet I haven't seen anything about it on the mainstream media.

You see, the Arizona Republican Party just declared the covid injections as "biological and technological weapons" as they passed a "Ban the Jab" resolution.

With a whopping 95.62% of the votes, they passed the resolution. A massive majority.

But what is interesting is what the resolution actually says - Because it says some pretty politically incorrect things.

And they Arizona GOP are also calling on the Governor to BAN the covid injections and to SEIZE the vials to do a forensic analysis of the contents.

That is interesting, what will they find if they do an analysis of the injections? We now know that Pfizer for example WITHELD information from authorities about DNA contamination in the injections.

Here is the text of the resolution:

"Whereas: Strong and credible evidence shows Covid 19 and Covid 19 injections are biological and technological weapons, and Pfizer's clinical data revealed 1,223 deaths, 42,000 adverse cases, 158,000 adverse incidents, and approximately 1,000 side effects, and an enormous number of people have died and or have been permanently disabled after having been injected by the Covid 19 injections, and strong and credible evidence from Sweden exists that Covid mRNA shots alter human DNA, and government agencies, media, and tech companies, and other corporations have committed enormous fraud by claiming Covid injections are safe and effective, and The Florida Department of Health has called for a halt to the mRNA injections, and continued experimentation on humans and denial of informed consent are violations of the Nuremberg Code and therefore constitute crimes against humanity, Resolved: On behalf of the preservation of the human race, the 2024 Arizona Republican Party Presidential Nominating Convention Delegates call upon Governor Hobbs and the state legislature to prohibit the sale and distribution of Covid injections and all mRNA injections in Arizona, and for the Arizona Attorney General to immediately seize all Covid injections and mRNA injections in Arizona and perform a forensic analysis on these so-called "vaccines."

So there we have it. Do you support this move?

Will anyone in the media cover this story?

By the way...I've now started posting short clips and interviews on TikTok in order to reach out to more people with the REAL NEWS.

Please check out my interview with a Dutch farmer here and please give me a follow on TikTok if you use that platform: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZGexDt5QP/

If you appreciate the work that I do to bring you the news that is being CENSORED by the mainstream media, please consider supporting my work by becoming a paid subscriber.

It really helps a lot AND as a paid subscriber you also get access to exclusive in-depth articles!

Thank you :)

Share