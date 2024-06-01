AI generated image

Right now there is a lot of talk about bird flu.

Several people have been infected with it, and recently it was reported that Australia got the first human infection of the disease.

Naturally, the mainstream media is busy scaremongering about this.

And of course, we are seeing a lot of news about vaccines being developed for bird flu.

But the interesting thing is, can you guess what the symptoms of this new scary bird flu is?

Well, according to the CDC website, the symptoms include…NO SYMPTOMS.

Now, where have I heard about that before. Something about asymptomatic covid infections.

More vaccines!

But of course the vaccine manufacturers are jumping ahead to develop injections.

Penn researchers have now developed an experimental mRNA bird flu vaccine which they say is ”highly effective”. I think we have all heard about that before.

So now we already have an experimental gene therapy for bird flu that has been announced. But it doesn’t stop there.

In fact, Moderna is already working on a bird flu injection and are already conducting a phase 2 trial of their mRNA vaccine.

Another company called CureVac is collaborating with GSK to make an mRNA based bird flu injection.

Looks like there suddenly is a big interest in making these mRNA injections again.

Perhaps bird flu is the new ”Disease X” that the World Economic Forum and WHO were talking about?

Will you ever take the mRNA bird flu injection?

Here we go again...

