Do you like to eat chocolate?

Experts are now warning that the world's chocolate supply is under threat.

The reason being a virus that attacks the cacao trees, resulting in harvest losses of up to 50%.

One of the reasons for this is, wait for it...CLIMATE CHANGE or so they say.

Cacao trees are dying which is causing experts to fear that the global supply could be under threat.

But fear not, there is a solution. Scientists are advocating for vaccinating cacao trees to inoculate them against the virus.

Some months ago I did research into a new chemical that they are feeding cows to make them fart less. Turns out that the chemical is actually toxic! You can read my article on that here:

So we have toxic chemicals being given to cows. Recently RNA vaccines were approved to be used in swine. But now chocolate is on the agenda.

Could our entire chocolate supply come from vaccinated trees in the future? Let's take a look at what is going on.

Become a paid subscriber today to help support my work bringing you the groundbreaking stories that is being censored by the mainstream media.

Your support is highly appreciated and much needed. The media gets millions from Bill Gates. I'm an independent journalist, so the more support I get, the more I can do to expose the mainstream narrative.

And you get access to my all of my articles that are exclusive for paid subscribers, such as the rest of this article...