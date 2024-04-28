Recently I went on One America News to talk about the World Economic Forum agenda.
At the annual WEF meeting in Davos this year, Klaus Scwhab said that they were the "trustees of the future".
Meanwhile, another speaker at Davos wanted to label farming and fishing as "ecocide".
Yet another speaker at the WEF talked about how it was important to have digital ID so that they could track who has been vaccinated.
All of this was going on, yet almost nothing about it on the mainstream media.
So I am speaking out about it.
Click here to watch my video interview with OAN on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v4pvezu-in-focus-self-appointed-trustees-of-the-future-with-peter-sweden-oan.html
Did you know that Bill Gates has donated a whopping $1.27 BILLION towards funding the UN Agenda 2030 “global goals”?
You see, the UN Agenda 2030 and the WEF agenda is pretty similar. But perhaps the Agenda 2030 is even more worrisome as this is an agreement that many countries have already signed on to!
A large sum of the money that was donated is going towards GLOBAL DIGITAL ID.
Have you ever wondered why you never heard anything about that in the mainstream media?
Well, Bill Gates has also donated $319 million to the mainstream media, including millions to the BBC.
Follow the money.
You can read all about that and “The New Agenda” in my earlier article here.
To complete the picture of why the media is corrupted, it comes down to money. The Mainstream media is nearing bankrupcy due to the availability of free news that is up to the second on the internet vs MSM being generally hours or a day behind and costs money. Newspapers require subscriptions, TV requires advertisers who pay less for lower viewership channels. Cable, satellite TV helped but they are still hemorrhaging viewers as people switch to the internet. The MSM have not figured out a way to make the internet pay them so they have cozied up to big Pharma and the government who have an axe to grind by paying for ads in return for stories promoting Pharma interests. In Canada it is more blatantly obvious as the government doled out subsidies of $15,000 per news room employee totaling $600,000,000 potential subsidies in 2019 through 2024, They recently doubled that to $30,000 per employee until the Canadian election in 2025. The Canadian Conservatives promised to cancel the subsidy so the only way for the bankrupt Canadian MSM to continue to get subsidies is to say nice things about the Liberal Government and in effect "Lie to the Canadian people". It is telling that in spite of the subsidies the Canadian MSM is still hemorrhaging employees.
Delusional Klaus…a madman, the trustee of the future, (by whose authority?) Wake up call — God gets the last word, Klaus, NOT you, and definitely NOT your equally mad Davos minions. As it is written: “The rule and sceptre of the wicked will NOT remain over the righteous.” Psalm 125:3 “The wicked flee though no one pursues but the righteous are bold as lions.” Proverbs 28:1
ROAR-RRRR!!! and RAWR!!!!! 🦁