The TRUTH about the WHO secret agenda

This is one of my most important interviews yet.

Recently I went to Switzerland to report on the WHO World Health Assembly where the unelected elites had gathered to plot on how to control your life.

You see, they are working on the pandemic treaty which will give them power to introduce things like health passports, forced vaccinations and even force countries to censor information on social media that they don’t like.

Sounds pretty bad, right?

I held a speech outside the UN headquarters in Geneva talking about how this plays into the UN Agenda 2030.

And I got the chance to meet with Noor Bin Ladin who has been doing excellent work exposing not only the WHO, but also reporting on the World Economic Forum and Klaus Schwab.

I sat down with her and she revealed the truth about the WHO and their secret plan. It’s not about your health. It’s about controlling your life.

She also gave a very fascinating insight into the history of the WHO and how they and the UN came about.

Check out www.wehurtothers.com where Noor documents the WHO and their plans.