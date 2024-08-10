AI generated image

Some major news and a massive setback to the UN Agenda 2030.

Air New Zealand has become the first major airline to drop their 2030 climate goals.

”availability of new aircraft, the affordability and availability of alternative jet fuels, and global and domestic regulatory and policy support, are outside the airline’s direct control and remain challenging” the airline said in a statement.

In other words, they got a large dose of reality!

What exactly is the plan here, to come up with electric airplanes? Because I have a feeling that might not work very well…

One of the ”global goals” outlined in the UN Agenda 2030 is ”Climate Action”. That is why you keep seeing the year 2030 everywhere.

This comes shortly after several car manufacturers have done U-turns on their EV push. Audi is hitting the brakes on their electric car rollout. Just a few years ago Audi were planning on only selling EVs from the year 2026.

However, now they are scrapping those plans and will instead continue producing new models with combustion engines.

But that is not all.

Mercedes is also doing a U-turn. They also planned to only sell EVs by the year 2030. However, they now say they will continue to develop combustion engines Volkswagen is also investing large sums of money into combustion engines as EV sales fall.

In Germany, the sale of electric cars have fallen by 37.6% after the government scrapped subsidies.

