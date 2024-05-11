Video clip posted with permission from TNTRadio.

WATCH my interview with Marc Morano.

Watch on Rumble

Some years ago I coined the term Climate Communism.

The reason is really simple.

Climate change is being used as an excuse by the far-left to gain power and control and to take away your freedom.

In the Soviet Union, the elite had everything meanwhile the rest of the people where poor and had nothing.

For example, Staling even called farmers for "enemies of the people" and the state seized the farmers land.

Now we are seeing in the Netherlands that farmers are "enemies of the climate" and they are talking about FORCING farmers to sell their land to the state.

The elites will fly in their private jets and dine on the finest meat and live in luxury mansions.

Meanwhile you are told to get rid of your car, pay climate taxes to fly, eat insects and live in a pod.

The elite don't actually care about the environment. If they did, they wouldn't have produced billions of PLASTIC face masks that are now polluting the oceans.

