AI generated image.

Time and time again, things that were called a ”crazy conspiracy theory” has been proven true.

For example, a recent peer reviewed study found that 74% of sudden deaths were likely because of the covid injections!

But now a new study has come out, looking at something most of us haven’t thought about before.

This study from South Korea looked at a massive sample of 558,017 people (of which 38,687 were unvaccinated) and what they found was very alarming.

People who got the covid injections were a 23% more likely to have Alzheimer’s disease.

But not only that, the study found that those who got the covid injections also had a whopping 138% higher risk of Mild Cognitive Impairment.

That is not an insignificant number.

The authors of the study conclude the following:

”Preliminary evidence suggests a potential link between COVID-19 vaccination, particularly mRNA vaccines, and increased incidences of AD [Alzheimer’s disease] and MCI [Mild Cognitive Impairment]. This underscores the need for further research to elucidate the relationship between vaccine-induced immune responses and neurodegenerative processes, advocating for continuous monitoring and investigation into the vaccines' long-term neurological impacts.”

So there we have it.

You know, I was suspecting that something like this could be going on when the covid injections were first rolled out. Now this is purely anecdotal, but it starts to make sense with the study that just came out.

Because I started noticing something weird, people started behaving a little differently, and especially in traffic. It noticed that people started driving a lot more recklessly in traffic. Sadly, my observations in traffic were correct.

In Norway, 2022 was a dark year in traffic. Almost 50% more people lost their lives in traffic in 2022 compared with 2021.

What could be the mechanism for something like this? Well, we know that the lipid nanoparticles used in the mRNA injections go everywhere in the body. Could they have crossed the blood brain barrier? Further research is needed.

What do you make of this study?

Leave a comment

Of course, there is a complete blackout on this story in the mainstream media.

I’m bringing you the censored news.

If you appreciate this hard work that I’m doing, please consider supporting me by becoming a paid subscriber here on Substack.

I need your help to keep EXPOSING the mainstream narrative – Thank you!