You have probably heard about digital ID.

But have you heard about the new European vaccination cards?

Several European countries including Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Greece and Latvia are going to try out a new digital vaccination card.

The goal is to gather vaccination data in one easily accessible place.

This system was made possible thanks to the Global Digital Health Certification Network run by none other than the WHO. Originally it was developed during covid for the EU digital covid certificate.

By the way…

So what we are seeing now is that basically the same system that was set up during covid, is making a comeback. Were the covid passports just a test run?

These new vaccination cards will come either in the form of a physical card or digitally on smartphones.

Guess what? The vaccination cards will contain a QR code that will be scanned.

Here is a screenshot of an example how it might look on a smartphone.

Screenshot from Provision of options and recommendations for an EU citizen’s vaccination card / https://op.europa.eu/

This is just a pilot project, but they are planning on implementing it widely in the EU, with further plans being announced in 2026.

Do you know who else had something similar? Germany in the 1930s…

They had something called a ”health passport”.

Make no mistake. This could be used as a form of control, to limit people’s rights.

For example, if it suddenly is mandated that people get a new bird flu injection, this will then be stored on the new vaccine card that people will have to present.

This technology paves the way for control. We all saw what happened during covid with the covid passports. This is just the next step.

