I have some big news for you today.

Seems like people do not want the mRNA injections from Moderna anymore as their sales are down a whopping 91% compared with last year.

Moderna also saw a net loss of almost $1.2 BILLION as sales plummet.

Weirdly, their stock was going up after the news as this was apparently better than investors had anticipated.

They say that the reason for the bad sales is because people aren't geting their boosters - Only 22% of Americans have gotten an updated covid vaccine in the last 8 months.

People are well and truly rejecting the mRNA injections now, everbody is beginning to realize the truth about these shots. They were neither safe, nor effective.

But worry not! They are working on even more products. Next they are developing an RSV vaccine using mRNA technology. They are also working on an mRNA flu vaccine.

Moderna has now partnered with OpenAI to use artificial intelligence when making new mRNA injections, in fact they plan to release 15 new products within the next 5 years.

For example, they are using AI to analyze clinical data and to help determine the optimal vaccine dose. In other words, they are using AI when making their vaccines.

Will you be taking the AI mRNA injection?

