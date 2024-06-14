AI generated image

A few years ago, this news story would have been considered a ”crazy conspiracy theory”.

Yet here we are.

I have noticed something recently. Many new card payment machines that have been installed in shops have a camera on them. At first I thought it was really weird, but now I understand why they have the cameras.

Turns out, they are for biometric payments to scan your face and eyes.

Together with empik and PayEye, Mastercard has just announced they are expanding their BIOMETRIC checkout program to Europe, with Poland being the first country to get this new technology.

The year is 2030. You scan your eyes to pay for your monthly meat ration when an error message appears. You have just exceeded your monthly CO2 limit and your social credit score has been decreased by -10 points. You leave the story with a tube of bug paste.

The new technology utlizies both eye and face scanning biometrics.

In Sweden, some 6000 people have gotten microchip implants in their hands for cashless payments. But that requires an injection in their hand. Perhaps with eye and face scanning, more people in the public will be willing to accept it.

Looks like slowly, step by step we are being pushed into a cashless society.

They began with rolling out the contactless cards, now they are going a step further to use face and eye scanning.

We are also seeing the developments of Central Bank Digital Currencies that are likely to come within a few years.

Combine the digital currencies with this eye scanning technology and you have a perfect recipe for total control of citizens.

It probably will not be long until we get some sort of CO2 based social credit score baked into this system. Of course, this is called a ”conspiracy theory” today. But give it a few years and I’m sure we will see this also turn into a yet another conspiracy theory proven true...

Did you hear anything about this on the on the mainstream media? Probably not…

I’m here to bring you the news that you won’t find on the media.

