AI generated image.

Were you always skeptical of the new mRNA technology and refused to get the covid injections?

Now we see more and more side effects of the shots are coming out, just recently, Denmark announced that chronic hives is a possible side effect of the Moderna shot. They were certainly not safe.

But if you thought the covid shots was the end of this kind of gene therapy, think again.

Could your delicious smoky bacon have been vaccinated with a new RNA vaccine?

Yes. A new vaccine called Sequivity by the pharma giant Merck Animal Health was approved by the USDA in 2022 and it is now commercially available, meaning that it is likely already in use. This is used against swine flu for example.

This vaccine is a little different than the mRNA vaccines used for covid, but it is pretty similar. Instead of using an mRNA technology where they use toxic lipid nano particles to deliver the mRNA into human cells, they instead use self amplifying RNA.

The way that this works is that they take a piece of RNA that codes for part of the swine flu virus. They then put this RNA inside a disabled (but live) virus which acts as the transport mechanism into the cells of the pig.

When this RNA then get into the cells of the pig, it causes the pig to grow parts of the swine flu which is then supposed to be detected by the immune system. In other words, it works very similar to the covid mRNA vaccines, but they use a virus to transport the RNA code into the cells instead of the lipid nano particles used with the covid mRNA vaccines.

This sounds very worrying. I would ideally not want to eat meat from a pig that has received this vaccine.

But this isn't the only thing that is worrying. Did you know that in Norway, they have now begun feeding TOXIC chemicals to cows in order to reduce their farts to stop climate change?

I'm not making this up. You can read my in-depth article on that here:

There are many questions that need to be answered. Of course, the experts tell us that just like with the covid vaccines, this RNA vaccine for pigs is perfectly safe!

The good news is that they do not use the lipid nanoparticles that is being used in the covid mRNA vaccines. They are the reason that the covid vaccines spread everywhere in the body so easily.

This gives me hope that pigs injected with the RNA vaccine might not have the ability to "vaccinate" humans so to speak that eat the meat. Without the lipid nano particles, the RNA has much more difficulty to travel around the body.

But I remain skeptical. What are the unknowns? Is there a risk that the RNA can integrate itself into the pig DNA?

We are lacking long-term studies on potential side effects of eating this kind of meat. Perhaps it would be a good idea to require labels on meat that have been vaccinated with these kind of products, then the consumer can decide for themselves what they want to eat.

We were told that the covid mRNA vaccines were "safe and effective". That turned out to be a lie.

The experts are once again telling us that the RNA vaccines for pigs is safe. Will that also turn out eventually to not be true?

What do you think, do you want to eat meat that has been vaccinated with RNA?

