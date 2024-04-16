HUGE: Protest against WHO pandemic treaty in Japan
Tens of thousands turned out to say NO to the World Health Organization in massive protest.
That's weird. There was just a massive protest against the WHO and the mRNA vaccines in Japan, yet there was absolutely nothing about it on the mainstream media.
Tens of thousands of people took part in the massive protests - Yet silence on the media.
That's why I'm here, to bring you the news that is being censored.
The people in Japan were protesting against the WHO pandemic treaty and "the new world order".
Most people haven't heard about it for the simple reason that the media has continued to ignore it, they hope this will just go through without anybody noticing that power is being handed over to a bunch of unelected elites.
Not only were they protesting against the WHO, but also against the mRNA gene therapy "vaccines".
Major globalist power grab!
Things will get a whole lot worse than during covid if the pandemic treaty goes through. You see, the WHO will get the power to introduce lockdowns at will.
They will gain a new level of power and control. For example to force countries to introduce vaccine passports, quarantines and even to force countries to censor speech that the WHO deems to be "misinformation".
No wonder that the Japanese are protesting against it.
Like I said, the mainstream media is completely ignoring this.
