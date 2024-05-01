AI generated image

Massive news coming out of Florida as more and more people are REJECTING the World Economic Forum agenda.

The state of Florida just BANNED the sale of lab-grown meat in order to pushback against the Klaus Schwab agenda.

"Florida is taking action to stop the World Economic Forum's goal of forcing the world to eat lab-grown meat and insects" it says on the Florida Governor website.

"Today, Florida is fighting back against the global elite's plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals" said Governor Ron DeSantis.

And he wasn't holding back.

"What we're protecting here is the industry against acts of man, against an ideological agenda that wants to finger agriculture as the problem, that views things like raising cattle as destroying our climate".

He also said that the elite at the WEF want to eliminate meat production in the entire world!

This comes not long after Italy became the first country in the world to ban fake lab-grown meat.

Who will be next to say NO to the WEF agenda?

I will not eat the bugs.

I will eat real meat.

I will not live in 15 minute cities.

I will not live in a pod.

And I will be happy.

But meat isn't the only thing on the agenda. Did you know that cows are being fed toxic chemicals in order to get them to fart and burp less? Yes, that is already happening.

Interesting that it is farmers an in particular cows that are being singled out as the enemy of climate change. I wonder why that could be?

