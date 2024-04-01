AI generated image.

This is huge news.

Just recently the senate in the state of Louisiana passed a bill that will BAN the World Economic Forum agenda.

Now the senate in the state of Tennessee has just passed bill HB1894 that will BAN vaccines in food. This is great news!

This comes after a project in 2021 where UC Riverside got a $500 000 grant to study and work at trying to produce lettuce containing an mRNA vaccine.

"Ideally, a single plant would produce enough mRNA to vaccinate a single person" said Juan Pablo Giraldo, associate professor at UC Riverside said.

So the senate in the state of Tennessee wants nothing to do with this.

Sen. Franck Niceley commented on the bill favorably.

"evidently with this new technology, they can raise this lettuce is what they're talking about first. They can raise this stuff so cheap, and I've been reading about it talking about putting it in and lettuce and mass medicate everybody like they do with fluoride in the water. I mean, who could control te dose? If you're if you eat a lot of lettuce, you're gonna get a lot of mRNA if you don't eat any won't get any."

The bill means that food containing vaccines cannot be sold as food, but rather it has to be classified as a drug.

This comes shortly after the senate in the same state voted to BAN geo-engineering by passing bill HB2063.

"The intentional injection, release, or dispersion, by any means, of chemicals, chemical compounds, substances, or apparatus within the borders of this state into the atmosphere with the expres purpose of affecting temperature, weather, or the intensity of the sunlight is prohibited" the bill says.

A startup company called Make Sunsets have already released TOXIC chemicals into the atmosphere with the aim of blocking out the sun and thus reducing climate change.

Yes, that is insane. You can read all about that in my article here:

We are now seeing several bills in the U.S that is going against the WEF agenda. First the bill in Louisiana that is directly aiming to stop the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization from having any power in the state. And then there are the bills in Tennessee that wants to ban vaccines in food and ban geoengineering.

That's a good start.

Do you support this? Please share this article if you do!

Share

And one more thing...

I need your support to be able to bring you the news that is being censored by the mainstream media.

For the small price of only a coffee per month, you can support my work and help me to EXPOSE the mainstream narrative.

It is much appreciated AND as a paid subscriber you also get access to exclusive in-depth articles and can join the community and comment on posts.

Thank you!