Massive news.

Earlier, I reported on how the Attorney General in Kansas is suing Pfizer for misleading people about the safety and efficacy of their covid injection.

It turns out that five U.S states, including Kansas will be suing Pfizer. This is huge news.

He came with some shocking revelations that over 10% of women who got the injection suffered a misscarriage.

I suspected this was the case many years ago, because I started to notice something really weird with the birth rate statistics. You see, about 9 months after the covid injections were rolled out, we saw a massive collapse in the birthrates.

Not only that, but we saw that women that did not get the covid injection were overrepresented in giving birth. This made me think.

You can read my article about that here:

Turns out that a study showed that the liquid nanoparticles in the mRNA injections went everywhere in rats, with a high concentration in the ovaries. The study showed that the injection was likely linked to infertility.

After lying about the safety and efficacy of their injection, Pfizer saw a record company revenue of around $75 billion from sales of their covid injections.

Here’s something very interesting. Remember all the clinical trials they said they did to ensure the injections were safe? Well, Pfizer’s pivotal covid vaccine trial was funded by the company and designed, run, analysed and authored by Pfizer employees. Nothing to see here…

So Kansas is the first state to file the lawsuit against Pfizer. But the Attorney General Kris Kobach says that five states (including Kansas) will be joining as well, one of them confirmed to be Idaho.

The other states will be announcing their lawsuits independently, something they haven’t done yet. I will keep you updated!

Did you hear about this on the mainstream media?

I’m here to bring you the news that is being censored.

