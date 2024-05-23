AI generated image

Looks like the WEF agenda just got another setback.

As you perhaps may have heard, as a part of the climate agenda we are being pushed to eat insects and stop eating real meat - All in the name of climate change.

Instead, we are being told that fake lab-grown meat is the way to go. Which is really interesting, because a study actually found that fake meat is 25 times WORSE for the environment than real meat.

Italy takes their food seriously. Last year they became the first country in the world to BAN fake lab-grown meat. They have also banned the use of insects in their pasta and pizza. Good.

Recently I reported on how Florida said they REJECT the World Economic Forum agenda and they announced a BAN on fake lab-grown meat.

"Today, Florida is fighting back against the global elite's plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals" said Ron DeSantis.

Now yet another state has done the same. The Governor of Alabama signed a bill to prohibit the manufacture, sale and distribution of lab-grown meat.

Anyone who is found guilty could face up to 3 months in jail and a $500 fine.

Fake meat is manufactured so that they take cells from real animals and then they grow those cells artificially in bioreactors. Talk about ultra processed meat!

Even Senator John Fetterman is agreeing with Ron DeSantis, saying he would "never serve that slop to my kids".

Arizona and Tennessee is also looking to join in on banning fake meat. I will keep you updated!

What do you think, will you ever try fake lab-grown meat?

