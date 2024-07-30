HISTORIC: Britain BANS puberty blockers for children
British High Court upholds emergency band in puberty blockers.
Some really big news from Britain.
The High Court has upheld an emergency legislation by the previous Conservative government that more or less bans the use of puberty blockers for children and young people to protect them.
Even the current left-wing Health Secretary welcomes the court ruling.
”Children’s healthcare must be evidence-led...Dr Cass’s review found there was insufficient evidence that puberty blockers are safe and effective for children” says Health Secretary Wes Streeting.
The High Court said that a study that found ”very substantial risks and very narrow benefits” supports the ban on puberty blockers.
But in fact, liberal Sweden which was the first country in the world to allow people to change their legal gender has done something similar.
Back in 2022, Swedish authorities halted the use of hormone therapy for children except in rare circumstances.
This comes after Sweden saw a big increase in people wanting to change their gender. The trend was particularly noticeable among 13-17 year old girls, which saw a 1500% increase since 2008.
So even Sweden, a super liberal country has decided to more or less stop puberty blockers for children.
Why isn’t this bigger news?
Do you support this court ruling?
This is not getting more media attention in Canada and USA because our Liberal and Democrat governments own the respective media outlets and the Governments are pushing this. It is part and parcel of their DEI, ESG Marxist ideology. When you’re Trans you are sterile. Trans prey on other people’s children, it’s the only way they can have them. If you treasure your children, keep them away from Story Hour and Pride Parades. (They keep getting more degenerate every year and there’s stuff going on you don’t want your kids to see or learn about, anyway.) I have tolerated these people but when they insist that I change my behaviour by calling them something they obviously are not, my line has been crossed. As you say, Peter, when tolerance is demanded, that is oppression.