Some really big news from Britain.

The High Court has upheld an emergency legislation by the previous Conservative government that more or less bans the use of puberty blockers for children and young people to protect them.

Even the current left-wing Health Secretary welcomes the court ruling.

”Children’s healthcare must be evidence-led...Dr Cass’s review found there was insufficient evidence that puberty blockers are safe and effective for children” says Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

The High Court said that a study that found ”very substantial risks and very narrow benefits” supports the ban on puberty blockers.

But in fact, liberal Sweden which was the first country in the world to allow people to change their legal gender has done something similar.

Back in 2022, Swedish authorities halted the use of hormone therapy for children except in rare circumstances.

This comes after Sweden saw a big increase in people wanting to change their gender. The trend was particularly noticeable among 13-17 year old girls, which saw a 1500% increase since 2008.

So even Sweden, a super liberal country has decided to more or less stop puberty blockers for children.

Why isn’t this bigger news?

