Lying journalists from the mainstream media has written an outrageous article full of lies about me.

An outlet called The Ferret wrote a hit piece against both me and the Reform party, which has also been republished in the Scottish newspaper The National.

You see, some political candidates for the Reform party had liked my posts on social media (along with the likes of Alex Jones), and that was NOT ALLOWED according to these far-left so called journalists.

They are doing everything they can to attack the Reform party, so they made up blatant lies about myself, claiming that I was ”far-right”. They even went so far as to claim that I was a ”Holocaust denier” among other things.

Let me make one thing very clear. I am NOT, and I have NEVER been a Holocaust denier. Contrary, I believe the Holocaust was a HORRIBLE atrocity that must never be allowed to happen again. Hitler and the Nazis were evil tyrants.

That is one of the reasons that I am working to stand up for freedom and human rights, so that something like that may never happen again.

This is well documented, everyone who follows me know what I actually stand for - Freedom, democracy and human rights.

We all know that people on the far-left have problems with freedom and human rights. Because of that, far-left antifa trolls have been spreading FAKE and photoshopped screenshots where they claim that I have said horrible things.

So called journalists in the mainstream media have then used those faked screenshots to spread lies about myself – Because the mainstream media work hand in hand with the far-left.

In fact, one of these far-left groups that have spread these lies about me, called Hope Not Hate, have even been named as a violent far-left extremist group by the Swedish Defence Research Agency (a part of the Swedish armed forces)!

Here you can see screenshots of my REAL views.

Screenshots from Peter Imanuelsen on Twitter/X.

So back to this hit piece by The Ferret.

Not only did they lie about me and call me names, but they also claimed to have contacted me for comment and that I refused to answer them.

This is a complete lie. They never reached out for a comment from me.

I have even contacted them to demand a correction and to include my comment and they have refused to answer me.

This is journalistic malpractice in the highest degree. This is known as scumbag journalism.

See a copy of my email to them here:

Unlike them, I operate with high journalistic integrity and I have asked The Ferret for a comment on why they engage in journalistic malpractice.

They have refused to comment.

To conclude, they are making up a lie about me in order to smear both me and the Reform party. They lie, then they use that lying to lie even more!

This is just another reason why you can absolutely not trust the mainstream media anymore. They are far-left activists that do nothing but lie.

Share