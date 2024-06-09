BREAKING: Massive win for right-wing parties in EU elections
Right-wing parties all over Europe are set to make massive gains.
I have some massive news for you. Today, the EU election results are coming in as people all across the EU vote for people to represent them in the European Parliament.
Right-wing parties are seeing massive gains as the people of Europe are REJECTING the woke agenda, Net Zero and open borders.
France:
In France, the right-wing National Rally led by Marine Le Pen has is projected to get a historic win with over 30% of the votes. This is double that of President Macron’s party which is set to get around 15% of the vote.
This has caused President Macron to dissolve the national parliament and call a snap election after the poor election results.
Germany:
In Germany, the right-wing Alternative for Germany party has also seen massive gains projected to get over 16% of the votes, becoming the second largest party. The Socialists got a poor election result, as did the Greens, down to just 12% from 20.5% in 2019.
Netherlands:
Another big winner was the party of right-wing Geert Wilders in the Netherlands that supports the farmers. They saw a massive gain in exit polls, gaining many seats to become the second largest party.
Austria:
In Austria, the right-wing FPÖ party is projected to double their number of seats to become the largest party.
Spain:
Also in Spain the right-wing Vox party is making gains, becoming the third largest party with around 10% of the votes.
This is historic.
We are seeing a massive right-wing wave sweeping across all of Europe.
People are tired of Socialism and the woke agenda. People support the farmers. People are tired of politicians not keeping their promises.
Good news.
“The Communists’ chief purpose is to destroy every form of independence—independent work, independent action, independent property, independent thought, an independent mind, or an independent man. Conformity, alikeness, servility, submission and obedience are necessary to establish a Communist slave-state.” -Ayn Rand-
“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the party is always right.” -George Orwell-
"Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free." -Ronald Reagan-
“If you will not fight for right when you can easily win without blood shed;
if you will not fight when your victory is sure and not too costly; you may
come to the moment when you will have to fight with all the odds against you and only a precarious chance of survival. There may even be a worse case. You may have to fight when there is no hope of victory, because it is better to perish than to live as slaves.”
-Winston S. Churchill-
"THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated” -Thomas Paine-
Good news! May the people rise!