I have some massive news for you. Today, the EU election results are coming in as people all across the EU vote for people to represent them in the European Parliament.

Right-wing parties are seeing massive gains as the people of Europe are REJECTING the woke agenda, Net Zero and open borders.

France:

In France, the right-wing National Rally led by Marine Le Pen has is projected to get a historic win with over 30% of the votes. This is double that of President Macron’s party which is set to get around 15% of the vote.

This has caused President Macron to dissolve the national parliament and call a snap election after the poor election results.

Germany:

In Germany, the right-wing Alternative for Germany party has also seen massive gains projected to get over 16% of the votes, becoming the second largest party. The Socialists got a poor election result, as did the Greens, down to just 12% from 20.5% in 2019.

Netherlands:

Another big winner was the party of right-wing Geert Wilders in the Netherlands that supports the farmers. They saw a massive gain in exit polls, gaining many seats to become the second largest party.

Austria:

In Austria, the right-wing FPÖ party is projected to double their number of seats to become the largest party.

Spain:

Also in Spain the right-wing Vox party is making gains, becoming the third largest party with around 10% of the votes.

This is historic.

We are seeing a massive right-wing wave sweeping across all of Europe.

People are tired of Socialism and the woke agenda. People support the farmers. People are tired of politicians not keeping their promises.

