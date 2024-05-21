AI generated image

Massive news as Klaus Schwab, the leader and founder of the World Economic Forum has announced that he is STEPPING DOWN from his role as executive chairman and is looking to transition into a non-executive chairman role.

However, his wife will be overseeing the WEF foundation and the award ceremonies in Davos.

This comes shortly after Florida announced that they are rejecting the WEF agenda and went ahead and banned fake lab-grown meat.

"Florida is taking action to stop the World Economic Forum's goal of forcing the world to eat-lab grown meat and insects".

Just earlier this year at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Klaus Schwab declared himself to be the earths "trustee of the future".

Meanwhile, another speaker at the conference talked about the importance of a digital ID and how it would be good for seeing who got their vaccination.

The World Economic Forum is best known for inventing the term "The Great Reset", a future in which they envision that "You'll own nothing. And you'll be happy".

In reality, this is the same agenda that is outlined in the UN Agenda 2030, also called "The New Agenda". Because funnily enough, the WEF mention the year 2030. Why would that be?

What do you think about this news, who do you think will take over the role of Klaus Schwab?

Leave a comment