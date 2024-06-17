Some massive news coming out of Kansas.

The Attorney General is now SUING Pfizer for misleading people on their covid injection and HIDING risks of taking the injection.

The truth is finally beginning to come out. Here’s what the Attorney General said in a press conference.

”Pfizer marketed it’s vaccine as safe for pregnant women. However, in February of 2021, Pfizer possessed reports for 458 pregnant women who received Pfizer covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy. More than half of the pregnant women reported an adverse event and more than 10% reported a miscarriage”

”Pfizer also possessed information from it’s own October 2020 study in pregnancy in rats, indicating that it’s covid-19 vaccine was linked to infertility”.

Well, I have been warning about that for years. As soon as I saw the worrying statistics about a massive collapse in the birth rate, I wrote about it.

The Attorney General of Kansas goes on to say that Pfizer lied about other side effects such as myocarditis and lied about the effectiveness of the injection as well and that it does not stop transmission.

Further, he says that Pfizer engaged in CENSORSHIP attempts. Co-ordinating with social media platforms to censor any speech that was critical of their covid injections.

So first Pfizer lied about side effects, they lied about safety, the lied about the efficacy and then they attempted to censor people that criticized them.

The Attorney General also says that more suits may follow as this is a multistate effort.

This is massive news. The truth is finally coming out.

I work hard to expose the mainstream narrative.

Please become a paid subscriber today if you would like to support my work – Your support is much needed to help me to bring you more news like this!

Leave a comment